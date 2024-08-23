Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Edgebrook, causing delays on MD-N Line

Trains on the Metra Milwaukee District/North Line were halted Friday after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Chicago’s Edgebrook neighborhood, causing significant delays for commuters.

According to Amtrak officials, the collision occurred around 4:12 p.m. when Train 338, heading from Milwaukee to Chicago, made contact with the rear bumper of a vehicle that was on the tracks about 11 miles west of the city.

None of the 217 passengers or crew members aboard the train were injured. No word yet on the condition of the vehicle's driver or if the person was even in the car at the time of the collision.

Train 338 began moving again after a delay of an hour and 20 minutes, officials said. The incident also caused delays for Train 339 departing from Chicago and the arrival of Train 8/28, traveling from Seattle/Portland to Chicago.

No further information was provided.