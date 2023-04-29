Anahi Richard: Chicago police looking for missing girl from Portage Park

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing girl from Portage Park.

Anahi Richard, 15, was last seen on Friday morning leaving her home on West Byron near North Laramie.

She is described as 5'3" and 130 pounds. She is Hispanic with a light complexion, green eyes and brown hair.

If you have information about Anahi Richard, Chicago police would like to speak with you at 312 746-6554.