Animals at Brookfield Zoo enjoy tasty treat for National Watermelon Day

Thursday was National Watermelon Day!

It's a holiday that had the animals at Brookfield Zoo very excited.

Gorillas, tortoises, hippos and rhinos all took part in celebrating and enjoyed some special watermelon treats from keepers.

The zoo's sloth bears even got whole watermelons to crush and enjoy.

Zoo staff said that watermelon is a very popular treat for the animals.