Anjanette Young continues advocacy for Chicago police reform following botched raid

The victim of a botched raid wants to make sure what happened to her doesn't happen again.

Anjanette Young says she'll continue to be a vocal critic of the Chicago Police Department’s search warrant policy.

Five years ago, she was forced to stand naked while dozens of male officers searched her home. Police had the wrong address.

Since then, Chicago police have made changes. Now, a female officer must be present when they execute a search warrant.

Young wants the city to do more and wants Mayor Brandon Johnson to make it happen.

"So I do understand, Rome wasn't built in a day, right? And I know that it will take time for us to get the real change that we're looking for. So that's why I appreciate you showing up with me every year, because I'm going to show up every year until we actually make some real, concrete change where the people and the citizens of the City of Chicago can feel like that city government is actually operating the way the city government should operate," Young said.

Mayor Johnson on Friday released a statement on the issue, saying he is honored to support Young as she continues to push for systemic changes.

The statement reads in part: "Historically, and around the country, Black women's experiences with police have been uniquely different. As we approach this anniversary, I want to express my personal appreciation for Ms. Young's resilience and courage."