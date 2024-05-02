Anne Hathaway opens up about her role in 'The Idea of You' and handling fame

Anne Hathaway, an Oscar-winning actress, takes the lead role in "The Idea of You," a new romantic film available for streaming on Prime Video.

She portrays a woman who unexpectedly finds herself entangled in a relationship with one of the world's most renowned figures – the frontman of a beloved boy band.

In a recent interview with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, the actress delved into awkward encounters with fans and her hopes for their behavior when meeting her.

"I’m sure I’ve embarrassed myself," Hathaway laughed. "I get it wrong a lot. I’m chiller now, but in the beginning, I wouldn’t know how to handle my adrenaline and that wasn’t their fault. It was born of respect but not fun for them."

"I introduce myself to people and a lot of people say ‘I know!’ but I do it because I don’t know your name. So I think a great first step is, accept their hand, even if you know their name, and introduce yourself as well," the actress added.

"The Idea of You" is streaming now on Prime Video.