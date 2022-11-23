Annual wreath laying ceremony held for Harold Washington

The annual wreath laying ceremony to honor Chicago's first Black mayor was held Wednesday.

The wreath laying has taken place every year since Harold Washington's death in 1987.

City and community leaders gathered at Oak Woods Cemetery.

The founder of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee says the ceremony is a way to keep Harold's legacy alive.

Among those in attendance were members of Washington's security detail and the junior ROTC members from Westinghouse Career Academy.