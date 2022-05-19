'Fight, Rebuild, Live': Donor gives dad's World War II toolbox to soldiers fighting in Ukraine

A heartfelt donation for Ukrainian soldiers was dropped off at a Carol Stream collection site, but volunteers only discovered what was inside after it was sent overseas.

Volunteers at the Help Heroes of Ukraine warehouse have been flooded with generous donations since the start of the war.

But one in particular, a toolbox, is bringing joy and inspiration both near and far.

On the top, it says "Tools for Mechanics."

When Ukrainian soldiers opened it, a heartwarming message was found inside. The donor's letter reads:

"My dad survived WWII. I hope that you will survive this war. These were my dad's tools -- use them to Fight, Rebuild, Live. Glory to God. Glory to Ukraine."

It was signed only by "an American."

The toolbox was sent overseas where it is now being used by another generation of soldiers.

Soldiers who hope to pen a "Thank You" letter to the sender, if they're able to find them.

"To receive such a precious gift, they’re filled with so much gratitude, and they just want to be able to say ‘thank you from the bottom of their hearts.’ It was a real shining moment for them," said Rima Ziuraitis, of Help Heroes of Ukraine.

"Our goal is now to find that gentleman, say thank you to him and of course, the plan is after the Ukrainian victory, send back that toolbox and keep it in memory of his father," said Igor Terletsky, president of Help Heroes of Ukraine.

On Saturday and Sunday, another donation drive will be held at the warehouse. The non-profit is looking for donations that include new summer clothing for children and adults and baby food.