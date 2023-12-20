Chicago nonprofit grants thousands of Christmas wishes: 'I don't know what to think'

In its 12th year, "Operation Cover Chicago" brought pure excitement and gratitude as thousands of children lined up along South Harvard on Wednesday.

About $60,000 was raised to distribute free toys to those in need. One parent expressed gratitude, saying, "They're giving away things I can't afford, so I'm very grateful."

Inside, over 70 volunteers energetically escorted kids to tables filled with gifts, totaling nearly 21,000 toys for all ages.

"I don't know what to say. It's just crazy, a computer, wow," said one child.

Gifts ranged from board games, dolls, Nike sneakers to drones, race cars, PlayStation game systems valued at $500, and numerous bikes.

Pastor Kenyatta Smith of Another Chance Church in Roseland organized the massive giveaway, emphasizing this message to families this holiday season: "We care."

My'sean Terry, 14, expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you for spreading the word of Christ and for what you gave us today."

Devoan Miles added, "I'm glad the church is doing this for us. God bless us all."