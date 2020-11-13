Another Cook County judge tests positive for COVID-19

article

Another Cook County judge has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of judges who’ve tested for the virus to nine.

The judge works in the Bridgeview Courthouse, and was among four other employees who also tested positive for COVID-19, the Office of the Chief Judge said Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 155 employees of the Chief Judge’s office have tested positive for the virus. That’s out of about 2,600 non-judicial employees and about 400 judges.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Also Friday, the office said four more residents and two employees of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of positive cases at detention center to 68 staff members and 53 residents.