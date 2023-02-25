Another teenager faces 3 felonies for armed robberies in Hermosa

A third teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that happened on Chicago's Northwest Side last month.

On Jan. 28, a 26-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Keeler Avenue just after 2 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday along with a 13-year-old who was arrested on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy is also facing charges for Dana armed robbery that happened on the same day about an hour later also in Hermosa.

The victims, a 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were robbed at gunpoint in the 4100 block of West North Avenue.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the second robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.