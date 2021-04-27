Anthony Alvarez Video: Chicago police to release police shooting video of 22-year-old

On Tuesday night at COPA Headquarters, the family of 22-year old Anthony Alvarez viewed police video showing the fatal shooting of Alvarez, along with the foot chase that led up to it.

The shooting happened two days after the shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.

After viewing the video, family members say they have more questions than answers.

"I want more answers," said Alvarez's mother, Veronica, through a translator. "The videos I saw do not explain what I saw in the morgue. I want justice for Anthony. I want to know why they were running after him."

Family attorney Todd Pugh called for a fair and balanced investigation by COPA.

"It was incredibly difficult. It was an absolutely chilling scene," Pugh said. "It has really left us with more questions than answers. But I know what I saw. And I saw Chicago Police officers shoot their son as he ran away from them."

The circumstances that led to the police pursuit of the young father of a 2-year old are, at this point, unknown. It happened March 31st in Portage Park in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street.

Alvarez allegedly pulled out a gun "which led to a confrontation with police," and an officer shot him, police have said.

Alvarez was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

After the shooting, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern shared a photo of the gun allegedly recovered from Alvarez.

"I believe that the City of Chicago is going to come to the same conclusion we have, which is that our client was fleeing police officers and was shot from behind and killed," Pugh said.

Alvarez's cousin remembers Anthony as a loving and doting father.

"He was so dedicated to soccer his entire life until he found out he was going to be a father, until he just dropped everything to focus 100 percent on his daughter," said Roxana Figueroa. "And that's why he started working full time, to provide for her."

COPA is expected to release the videos to the public Wednesday morning. The Alvarez family is going to be releasing a joint statement with the mayor's office.

FOX 32 News reached out to the Chicago Police Department for a response to Pugh's comments and we have not heard back.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.