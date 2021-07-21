Mark Wahlberg talks new film 'Joe Bell'

Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stars in the powerful new true story "Joe Bell," opening in theaters this week.

The movie tells the true story of a man who embarks on a solo walk across the country to bring attention to bullying after his own son committed suicide after being bullied in school for being gay.

Wahlberg has his own history with bullying – in the 1980s, in addition to other assault and harassment incidents, he was charged with attempted murder in a 1988 incident, plead guilty and served 45 days of a two-year sentence.

Wahlberg has spoken openly about his past, turning his life around and finding his faith.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Wahlberg about lessons he’s learned, turning his life around and what he wishes he could tell himself from those days.

"The problem is he wouldn’t listen," Wahlberg said. "He thought he had it all figured out. So I continue to just try to grow and learn and be a better person and be a better example to my kids."

"Joe Bell" opens in theaters around Chicago on Friday, July 23.