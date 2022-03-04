Anti-Muslim hate crime: Homer Glen man arrested in Orland Park after failing to appear in court

article

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Orland Park after he failed to appear in court on a hate crime charge, according to Will County court records.

Patrick J. Goshorn, Jr., 30, of Homer Glenn, was arrested in connection to an anti-Muslim vandalism incident on Sept. 17, 2018, in the 13000 block of West Sparrow Court in Homer Glen. Goshorn was expected in court in February, but failed to appear – leading to his arrest on Feb. 18 in Orland Park.

According to records, Goshorn admitted to spray-painting anti-Muslim rhetoric onto a 2013 Toyota.

A message written on the taillights, trunk and bumper read, "Muhammad (expletive) be upon him," records state.

At the time, the homeowner told police she had no idea who would have done this.

The next day, police were called to the same residence for a report of a person on property causing a disturbance. A man, now identified as Goshorn, stood behind a car on the drive-way, acting strange as someone was attempting to pull out, records state.

The homeowner told police Goshorn began waving around a large glass of beer while yelling and being verbally aggressive.

When police arrived, they found Goshorn on the corner. Goshorn is said to be known to police due to several past disorderly conduct calls and arrests at his home, records state.

When attempting to speak with him, Goshorn refused to answer any questions, according to records.

He was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct. Goshorn was booked into the Adult Detention Facility and was released on an I-bond, records state.

A search of Goshorn's residence was carried out on Sept. 19, 2018, where a can of ‘leather brown’ spray paint was "found in plain sight" in the attached garage, according to police.

Goshorn was brought in for questioning and charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property, and one count of felony criminal damage to state supported property. The case was then turned over to the Will County State's Attorney's Office for review.

Will County announced additional charges of one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal defacement to property, and one count of a hate crime, adding up to a total of five charges, records state.

Bond was set at $100,000, records indicate. A condition of the bond stated that if Goshorn is able to bond out, he will be released with an electronic monitoring device, and is not allowed to be within 3,000 feet of the victim or the victim’s residence. He posted bond.

His current bond has been set to $50,000 with 10 percent to apply. His next court date is March 8, records show.