Car crimes in Antioch: 2 vehicles stolen, 12 others burglarized early Friday

Two cars were stolen and a dozen others were burglarized in Antioch early Friday morning. Now, police are warning residents to be on alert.

Around 4:30 a.m., police say two vehicles were reported stolen from the Trevor Creek and Antioch Manor subdivisions.

Officers were able to find the stolen vehicles and they pursued the suspects, who reached speeds of close to 100 miles per hour as they were approaching the downtown district.

Out of precaution, police stopped taking part in the chase and the suspects are still on the run.

One of the two stolen vehicles was taken from an owner's driveway while it was running and warming up. The other vehicle was hotwired, according to police.

In total, 14 vehicles were entered and one of the vehicles had its steering column stripped by one of the suspects in an attempt to hotwire it, officials say.

One of the stolen vehicles has since been recovered.

Police say a commonality between all the vehicle burglaries and thefts is that all the cars were left unlocked.

"This type of crime is unfortunately becoming a normal part of living in suburban Chicago," said Antioch Police Chief Guttschow. "These crews operate as a well-organized crime syndicate targeting communities across the region. I would like to remind residents that if they see suspicious activity, they should call 9-1-1 immediately, and not intervene. In the past, we have had video footage of some car thieves carrying guns, which is another common occurrence that we’ve seen in similar crimes throughout the suburban area. Please remember it is not worth risking your life to stop a car theft."

To help prevent similar crimes, authorities are urging community members to lock their cars and remove their personal belongings from inside their vehicles.

Police will be adding more patrols overnight in residential neighborhoods in the area.