Antisemitic flyers with 'rat poison'-like substance found in Lincoln Park

An investigation has been launched after dozens of antisemitic flyers containing unknown substances were found Monday morning in Lincoln Park.

Around 9 a.m., police found 75 clear zip-lock bags scattered among various vehicles and doorways in the 500 block of West Grant Street. Flyers with antisemitic messages were in the bags, along with a substance with the "appearance of rat poison," according to Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd).

Nine other bags with flyers and unknown substances were found on cars and doorways in the 500 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.

"This is not the first time our ward has seen incidents like this," Knudsen said in a statement. "To the people who are spreading these flyers, I have a clear message: you are committing acts of hate. My office, as well as the Chicago Police Department, will hold you accountable. Your threats against the Jewish community are repulsive, and vile, and will not be tolerated in our community."

Knudsen pledged solidarity with the ward's Jewish community.

"While whoever is spreading these messages is seeking to spread hate and fear, know that my office and our governing partners are committed to ensuring that Chicago remains a place where everyone is celebrated, included, and safe," Knudsen said.