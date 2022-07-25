Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened in the mid-afternoon or late evening hours between May 15 and July 19 in:

about 6 p.m. May 15 in the 3100 block of North Linder Avenue;

about 4:30 p.m. May 22 in the 5200 block of West Fletcher Street;

about 3 p.m. June 12 in the 5800 block of West Barry Avenue;

about 3 p.m. June 16 in the 6200 block of West George Street;

about 6 p.m. June 19 in the 4800 block of West Warwick Street;

about 3 p.m. July 2 in the 3000 block of North Mason Avenue;

about 2 a.m. July 3 in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue;

about 3:45 p.m. July 7 in the 3000 block of North Linder Avenue;

about 2:30 p.m. July 11 in the 5300 block of West Eddy Street;

about 6:30 p.m. July 14 in the 3200 block of North Major Avenue;

about 3 p.m. July 19 in the 3500 block of North Linder Avenue; and

about 5 p.m. July 19 in the 5400 block of West Wellington Avenue.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, police said. He had brown hair, a beard, tattoos on his legs and arms, and was wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.