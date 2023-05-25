Lawsuit filed against Apollo Theatre after tornado causes deadly roof collapse

Lawsuits have been filed against the owners of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere after a deadly roof collapse in March.

The suits claim the owners were negligent the night an EF-1 tornado caused the venue's roof to cave in on concert goers.

A 50-year-old man was killed and over 40 people were injured.

One of the lawsuits, filed by an injured person, says the owners should have known about the threat of severe weather and didn't do enough to protect concertgoers.

Video from the scene showed people pulling debris off the venue floor to check if anyone was trapped underneath.

Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue at the time and it was "chaos."