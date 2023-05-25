Expand / Collapse search

Lawsuit filed against Apollo Theatre after tornado causes deadly roof collapse

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Lawsuit filed against owner of Belvidere theater after fatal roof collapse

A lawsuit filed against the owner of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere claims they were negligent the night an EF-1 tornado caused the roof to collapse on concert goers. One man was killed and dozens of others were injured.

CHICAGO - Lawsuits have been filed against the owners of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere after a deadly roof collapse in March. 

The suits claim the owners were negligent the night an EF-1 tornado caused the venue's roof to cave in on concert goers.

A 50-year-old man was killed and over 40 people were injured.

One of the lawsuits, filed by an injured person, says the owners should have known about the threat of severe weather and didn't do enough to protect concertgoers. 

Witness describes scene of Belvidere theater roof collapse

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Video from the scene showed people pulling debris off the venue floor to check if anyone was trapped underneath.

Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue at the time and it was "chaos."