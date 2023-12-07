Archdiocese of Chicago releases more details on Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration

The largest gathering in the country that celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe happens every December in Des Plaines, Ill.

On Thursday morning, the Archdiocese of Chicago released more details about this year's observance, set for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The 24-hour observance begins with a mass at 8 p.m. on Monday, which will continue all night long and into Tuesday with prayers and masses every hour. A closing mass will be held in the evening.

The church said they've restored the site after the arson that happened in May of this year.

This observance was established under Cardinal Francis George in 2013.

