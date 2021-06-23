Are you Illinois' newest millionaire? $56 million winning jackpot has still not been claimed

You could be a millionaire and not even know it.

No one has claimed the $56 million Mega Millions jackpot from June 8. The winning ticket was sold at the Citgo Gas Station at 13830 S. Pulaski Road, in Crestwood.

Strangely, the owners of the store said that a frequent customer did check his ticket and appeared to have found out he was the winner, the Illinois Lottery said. The man reportedly dropped to the floor for a few minutes in shock, then ran out. Store employees said he has not been seen or heard from since.

Winners have 12 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were: 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement



