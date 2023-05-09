Areanah Preston shooting: Charges expected in killing of CPD officer

Charges are expected Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

Multiple persons of interest were taken into custody the past two days after an armed standoff late Sunday at a home in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, according to a source. They range in age from 16 to 18 years old.

The body of Preston will be taken from the Cook County medical examiner's office at 10 a.m. in a procession to the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. The procession will be live-streamed in the player at the top of this story.

Police believe Preston was killed in an armed robbery turned deadly. She had just finished her shift and was shot to death outside her home near Blackstone Avenue and 81st Street in Avalon Park.

Preston was with the Chicago Police Department for three years after graduating from Illinois State University. She was due to graduate from Loyola University this weekend with a Masters of Jurisprudence from the School of Law.

Preston was assigned to CPD’s 5th district at 727 E. 111th St. Many of her colleagues described her as intelligent and well-liked.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the wife of Chicago’s top cop, a former police supervisor coached the young patrolwoman’s high school cheerleading team and remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart."

"She always had something funny to say and was guaranteed to pass on her infectious smile," former police Capt. Saadia Carter said of Preston. "She did not deserve this!"

Preston’s aunt Norma Mhoon said in a Facebook video posted Sunday that it "weakens me to even think that she’s gone."

"She’s a very good sweetheart," Mhoon said. "A very nice person: educated, intelligent in every way, striving for her master’s, her goals and everything. She was just doing such a great job. And this happened to her. It’s unbelievable."

Preston’s killing will be considered a line-of-duty death by the department, entitling her family to additional benefits.

There is a prayer vigil scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. outside Area 2 Headquarters.