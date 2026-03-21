Argument in East Chatham turns violent, woman shot: police

The Brief A verbal argument in East Chatham escalated into violence when one man fired a gun at a 47-year-old woman. The woman was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Chicago police say Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.



An argument turned violent in the East Chatham neighborhood on Saturday with one person going to the hospital, according to Chicago police.

A 47-year-old woman was in an argument with two men in the 8100 block of S. Drexel Avenue around 11:56 a.m. When the altercation turned physical, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired a gunshot in the woman's direction, police say.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to police. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.