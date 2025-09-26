Arlington Heights Police charge convicted sex offender in cold case crimes

The Brief Arlington Heights Police reopened a years-old DCFS report in April, leading to the arrest of Sky Findlay, 85, of Phoenix, for multiple predatory sexual assaults against minors. Findlay, already serving prison time in Arizona for child sex crimes, now faces two new felony counts in Illinois. A registered sex offender with prior convictions from 1987, Findlay will remain in prison while awaiting his next court date.



New details allowed Arlington Heights Police to arrest a serial sex offender.

What we know:

According to police, new details were provided in April that allowed police to reopen an investigation into a report from the Department of Children and Family Services that alleged Sky Findlay, 85, of Phoenix, Ariz., had committed sexual-based crimes against children. The report was from years ago.

The new investigation revealed that Findlay engaged in multiple predatory criminal sexual assault incidents with minors. During the investigation, Findlay was serving prison time in Arizona for child sex crimes.

Findlay has been charged with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Findlay is a registered sex offender and served six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was arrested in 1987 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault of two children in Arlington Heights.

Sky Findlay, 85

What's next:

Findlay will remain in prison while he waits for his next court date.