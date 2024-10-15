Armed carjacking charges filed against 3 boys on Chicago's West Side

Three teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday afternoon in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old allegedly carjacked a 37-year-old woman at gunpoint around 2:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Filmore Street, according to police.

The teens were arrested roughly two hours after the carjacking on Chicago's South Side. They were each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. One of the 15-year-olds was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years old.

No further information was provided.