Armed carjackings, robberies reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Wicker Park and Logan Square residents of a recent string of armed robberies and carjackings.

In each of the cases, a group of five people approach the victim, show a handgun and demand their belongings, police said in the alert.

In one case, a 22-year-old woman was shot and robbed in Logan Square while walking to her car, police said.

The incidents happened at:

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Potomac Avenue

About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue

About 9:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.