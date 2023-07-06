‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for attempted murder in Chicago area: FBI

Federal authorities are on the hunt for an armed and dangerous man wanted for attempted murder in the Chicago area.

Gavino Huerta, Jr., 34, is accused of stabbing a man in northwest suburban Streamwood in 2021, according to a statement from the FBI's Chicago Field Office.

Huerta Jr., a member of the Imperial Gangster street gang's Jungle faction, allegedly stabbed the man in the back multiple times with a knife around 2:43 a.m., the FBI said.

On Feb. 5, Huerta Jr. was charged with attempted first degree murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest, according to federal authorities.

Gavino Huerta, Jr., 34. (FBI)

While the incident occurred in Streamwood, Huerta Jr. also has ties to Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Mt. Prospect, Joliet, River Grove, and Humboldt Park, as well as Mexico, officials said.

Huerta Jr, who also goes by Bam Bam or Gambino, is a Hispanic man with a large build, 5-feet-10 inches tall, 240 pounds. He has black hair, but may be bald, and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

He also has several distinctive tattoos, including a teardrop on his right cheek, the word "Jungle" on his right forearm, and a crown on his right shin.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye open, as the warm summer weather will make it more likely his tattoos will be on display. The Chicago area is also hosting a tattoo convention this weekend, and authorities said attendees may be able to spot Huerta Jr. at the event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or by submitting a tip at Tips.FBI.gov. You may also contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.