Armed duo robs South Loop business; 1 employee injured

Two people, armed with a handgun and a knife, robbed a business in South Loop early Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. when an employee was leaving a business in the 800 block of South State Street through the back door.

Police said the employee was approached by a man and woman, who were armed with a handgun. As the employee tried to run back inside, one of the suspects grabbed the employee and pulled a knife, forcing their way into the business.

Inside, the female suspect threatened another employee with the handgun and demanded money from the safe. Both employees complied. The suspects fled on foot.

One employee was taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury during the incident. No arrests have been made, and Area Three detectives are investigating.