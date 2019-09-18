Armed robber flees after realizing their target is an on-duty CPD officer: police

A would-be robber had a change of mind Wednesday when he realized his target was an on-duty Chicago police officer in civilian clothes.

The officer was sitting inside an civilian vehicle outside of a scheduled CAPS meeting on the South Side when two males drove up in a black pickup truck, an armed passenger exited and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The armed male left when he realized he was robbing a CPD officer, police said.

The attempted robbery happened about 6:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Vernon Parkway, police said.

The officer was dressed in civilian clothes and was uninjured, police said. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.