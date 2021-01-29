Armed robber hits Lincoln Park retail store

An armed male robbed a retail store Thursday night in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 8:55 p.m., he entered a store in the 2700 block of North Halsted Street, showed a handgun and demanded the employee open the cash register, Chicago police said.

The store employee complied and the male fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a face mask and black jacket, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.