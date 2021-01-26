Armed robberies reported in Bronzeville

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in January in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident a woman was approached by up to four males, one of them flashes a gun and demands property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 4500 block of South Forrestville Avenue, about 10:20 a.m. Jan. 23 in the first block of east 45th Street and about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of East 42nd Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.