Armed robbers target food delivery drivers in Gresham: police

Police are warning South Side food delivery drivers about three robberies reported in recent weeks in Gresham.

In each case, a group of armed suspects robbed a delivery driver who was fulfilling orders, Chicago police said in a community alert.

A robbery happened at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 7600 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. Two other incidents occurred at 11 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1600 block of West 78th Street,

Suspects in one case were described as two to three males between 17 and 19 years old, police said. They stood between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighed 140-160 pounds.

In another robbery, the suspect was described as a woman 20 to 25 years old standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.