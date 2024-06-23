Armed suspect arrested after shooting leaves man wounded on South Side: police

A South Side confrontation escalated into a shooting, leaving a man wounded. The suspect is now in custody, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of W. 63rd Street, in the Englewood neighborhood.

A 43-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by the armed suspect who fired shots in his direction, CPD said.

The man had a graze wound to his leg and was treated by first responders at the scene.

Police arrested the shooter and his weapon was recovered. Charges are still pending at this time.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.