Arrest made in Little Village shooting that killed 21-year-old man

A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting in Little Village that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man last month.

Ernan Fernandez, 23, is charged with one felony count of murder - first degree and one felony count of aggravated UUW/Vehicle/loaded/no FCCA issuance of warrant.

He was arrested on Jan. 9, 2024, after being identified as a suspect who fatally shot a 21-year-old man on Dec. 4, 2023, in the 2800 block of S. Drake in Little Village.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited.

Fernandez will appear in court for a detention hearing scheduled on Jan. 11, 2024.