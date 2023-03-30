Art Institute of Chicago workers protest for fair contract

Staff at the Art Institute of Chicago protested on the front steps of the museum Thursday afternoon.

Employees voted to unionize over a year ago, but they are still negotiating their contract.

The union of Art Institute of Chicago and School of Art Institute of Chicago says the museum and school management are dragging their feet.

Thursdays protest was organized to demand progress.

Art Institute of Chicago Workers United (AICWU) advocates for an equitable, sustainable and transparent workplace for all employees, according to their website.