Public health activists rally behind Johnson's decision to fire Chicago's top doctor

Supporters of Mayor Brandon Johnson held a rally outside Chicago City Hall Friday morning.

A group of doctors and activists who have served the city say he was right to fire Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Now they hope the city will make public health a priority. The group said CDPH has failed citizens because staff and resources have been cut.

Arwady led Chicago through the pandemic, a time of fear and uncertainty. The group, Peoples Response Network, says Arwady neglected communities that need public health the most. Some of the health professionals attending, date back to the Harold Washington administration.

Dr. Barbara J. Norman, former CDPH Deputy Commissioner under Mayor Washington, Past President: American Public Health Association Caucus of Black Health Workers and Creola Kizart-Hampton, board chair for Black Leadership Advocacy Coalition for Healthcare Equity say Chicago is a unique society, especially when it comes to public health needs.

There is an air of urgency now because children are going back to school. Violence and homelessness are also important issues, and the city is receiving new citizens every day, who need health care.

The People’s Response Network has engaged dozens of possible candidates for the job of CDPH commissioner. They have not been in conversations with Mayor Johnson, but plan to make recommendations.