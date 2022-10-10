As Chicago's Columbus Day Parade marches downtown, Native Americans call for change

Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day Parade marched through downtown on Monday.

The event was put on by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans who say the parade is a celebration for all cultures.

Last year, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation calling on Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated along with Columbus Day.

A large coalition of Native American groups gathered at Potawatomi Park Monday to talk about the status of the Christopher Columbus statues, and legislation to rename the holiday.

The event started with a performance of Native American music and dancing.

Two years ago, legislation was introduced in the Chicago City Council to make the official holiday "Indigenous Peoples Day," replacing Columbus Day.

49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Haddon says they just don’t have enough votes right now to pass the legislation, but she’s hoping a wave of progressive candidates in the upcoming election for City Council will change that.

Native American leaders also expressed frustration that Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not adopted the recommendations of her own monuments commission and banished three Christopher Columbus statues from the city.

Those statues are now in storage, but they’re fearful the mayor will allow them to be put on display again because of pressure from Chicago’s Italian American committee community.

"The mayor formed that committee for that reason. I hope the mayor takes the committee's advice and does not put the statues back up. It's no different than having Confederate statues taken down for us," said Les Begay of Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition for Illinois.

"Having holidays, being able to note to mark to celebrate and acknowledge together, is part of a healing process. It's part of a recognition of the trauma we're still experiencing," said Alderwoman Hadden.

There’s also been legislation introduced in Springfield to make Indigenous Peoples Day a statewide holiday, but that too has stalled for now.