Chicago to host 2025 Aspen Ideas Climate Summit in July

This summer, Chicago will be the new host of the Aspen Ideas Climate Summit, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday that the conference, which was held in Miami Beach, Florida, during its first three years, will move to the Windy City on July 21 and 22.

‘Leading the way’ on climate

What we know:

The climate conference brings together leaders in the industry to learn more about the latest climate issues and discuss innovative solutions, according to the governor’s office.

Those in attendance will be a mix of subject matter experts on a range of environmental and climate-related industries, along with members of the public from the Chicago area and beyond.

"Illinois and our Midwestern neighbors are leading the way growing a clean energy economy that supports good-paying jobs and lowers energy costs," Pritzker said in a statement. "​ I can think of no better place to bring together clean energy and climate leaders than Chicago."

The backstory:

The governor touted the city’s role as a "regional powerhouse" that he’s "eager to show off to climate leaders from around the country."

Pritzker’s office also highlighted the state’s clean energy record during his tenure, including the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which created more than 8,000 jobs from 2021 to 2023, helping the industry grow eight times faster than overall jobs.

The Aspen Institute will partner with the Chicago Climate Corps (C3) to host the conference.

For more information on the conference, visit aspenideas.org.