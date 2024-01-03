Nearly 3,000 asylum seekers have passed through DuPage County, officials say

The DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) says nearly 3,000 men, women and children seeking asylum in the United States have passed through DuPage County train stations since December.

These asylum seekers, arriving on out-of-state buses and planes, are being transported by DuPage OHSEM to Chicago's designated "landing zone," the sole location in Illinois to receive them.

"Since mid-December, DuPage County has coordinated the safe passage for asylum seekers dropped off in our communities," said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy. "Our aim is to ensure a secure transition for these arrivals after their long journeys. Reports indicate peaceful movement as these passengers disembark buses and pass through train stations without incidents. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of state, regional, and local officials facilitating this process."

According to DuPage OHSEM, 72 buses have arrived at the various train stations since Dec. 14, 2023, carrying 2,988 passengers. The breakdown of bus arrivals in DuPage communities is as follows:

Aurora: 3, Bartlett: 1, Bensenville: 1, Downers Grove: 8, Elmhurst: 8, Glen Ellyn: 6, Hinsdale: 12, Lisle: 2, Lombard: 2, Naperville: 6, Villa Park: 3, West Chicago: 2, Westmont: 1, Wheaton: 12, Winfield: 1 and Wood Dale: 4

Residents willing to aid asylum seekers by donating food, clothing or household items, or seeking information about sheltering requirements, can visit chicago.gov/support.