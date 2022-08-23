At least 2 shot in West Garfield Park drive-by

A woman was critically wounded and a man was also hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A black sedan was driving eastbound around 9:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street when someone inside started shooting at three people in different locations, according to Chicago police.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A third person who was inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting drove away from the scene. It is unclear if he was wounded in the shooting, police said.

The black sedan was seen speeding eastbound onto the Eisenhower Expressway.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.