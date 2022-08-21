At least 296 females have been victims of gun, domestic violence in Chicago this year, activists say

Community activists are calling attention to what they say is the growing number of attacks against women in Chicago.

Several dozen people gathered at a church at 129th and Halsted in West Pullman on Saturday, calling the number of crimes against women in the city "appalling."

They said so far this year, 296 females have become victims of gun violence and domestic violence, with the youngest victim only five months old.

The mother of a 24 year old woman who was shot to death last June while sitting in a car outside her South Side home was one of the speakers.

"Why are you shooting?" said Saeedah Abitalib, whose daughter was murdered. "It's our kids taking our kids."

The forum was organized by community activist Andrew Holmes, who himself lost a daughter to gun violence.