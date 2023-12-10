At least 5 people robbed at gunpoint by group of thieves on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are warning West Side residents about several armed robberies that occurred earlier this month.

In each incident, between one and seven offenders approached a victim, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim's property, police said.

In three of the incidents, the victims were completing maintenance on a vehicle at the time of the robbery.

In one incident, the offenders battered the victim in the face and head with the butt of the handgun, police said.

In a separate incident, three of the offenders brandished knives during the robbery.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4200 block of West Adams Street on Nov. 29 at 7:03 p.m.

4200 block of West Wilcox Street on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

4200 block of West Wilcox Street on Dec. 1 at 11:00 a.m.

4300 block of West Adams Street on Dec. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

4300 block of West Adams Street on Dec. 4 at 1:00 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as African American males, between the ages of 16 to 25 years old.

They range in height from 5'6" to 6'1" and weigh anywhere from 110 to 120 pounds.

The offenders were wearing all-black clothing with ski masks.

One of the offenders has a scar on the left side of the face.

If you have any information, contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.