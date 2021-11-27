Athletes donate $500 to beloved soccer coach who helped businesses during pandemic

The spirit of giving is already in the air.

On Friday, hundreds of Chicago-area athletes gathered to give back to a beloved soccer coach who's influenced the lives of young people in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Stan Anderson is now a volunteer assistant with the UIC men's soccer team. Anderson decided he wanted to help restaurants and their workers during the pandemic

He helped raise more than $90,000 to support those businesses in Racine, Wisconsin, starting in September of 2020.

"We went through hell in 2020, so at the end of the day, we decided that we would give a $2,020 tip," Anderson said. "That tip, and the tears that it brought, and the joy that it brought, helped somebody stay in business. and so our gifts became bigger and our goals became bigger."

In return, the young men he coached wanted to give back to him, presenting him with a check for $500.