Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Lawndale shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last May in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Tayvion Reynolds, 23, allegedly shot and wounded a 38-year-old man on May 4 in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

Reynolds was arrested Monday in Austin. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Reynolds has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.