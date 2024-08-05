ATV crash in Joliet leaves 18-year-old woman seriously injured

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured when the ATV she was driving overturned in southwest suburban Joliet on Sunday.

The woman and a 15-year-old boy were riding the ATV around 5:29 p.m. when it tipped over as they attempted to turn at the intersection of Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive, according to a statement from Joliet police. Both of them were thrown from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries before being airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago later that night. The boy was not injured in the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation. Joliet police asked anyone with footage or information about the accident to contact them at 815-724-3193.