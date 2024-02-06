Aurora honors 12-year-old Abigail Ayala on World Cancer Day

The City of Aurora on Tuesday paid tribute to a young cancer patient, marking World Cancer Day with a special recognition.

Sixth grader Abigail Ayala was honored during the Aurora City Council Meeting for her bravery in battling cancer over the past year.

Abigail was diagnosed with a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor on February 7, 2023. She underwent major surgery, successfully removing 95% of the tumor.

Currently undergoing her 18th and final round of chemotherapy, the 12-year-old is gearing up for radiation treatment to address the remaining 5% of the tumor in her pelvis.

Her mother, Sandra Ayala, describes Abigail as a hero and a warrior.

"Hearing those words that my daughter had cancer was the worst nightmare," Sandra said. "But here she is, resilient. We’re very proud of her. She’s pushed through a lot and has given us strength."

During the council meeting, Mayor Richard Irvin presented Abigail with an Award of Valor, along with special gifts and games to accompany her during radiation treatments.

"Promise me one thing," Mayor Irvin said to Abigail. "Let us know when you get your final cancer-free notice so the whole community can celebrate with you."