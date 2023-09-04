Expand / Collapse search

One of Aurora's oldest Black churches embarks on new journey to larger space

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Main Baptist Church, an integral part of Aurora's history, is moving to a larger location, marking a significant milestone in its long legacy.

A ribbon-cutting and sign unveiling ceremony on Monday celebrated the momentous move.

The new location, situated two miles east of the church's previous home of over 60 years, was previously a car dealership with a substantial 32,000-square-foot building on seven acres of land.

Main Baptist Church holds the distinction of being the second-oldest Black church in Aurora, with a rich history dating back to 1867.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin praised the church's enduring impact on the community.

"Pastor Spencer, I see what you see. And I recognize that Main Baptist has been blessing Aurora, praying for Aurora since 1867. That's a whole lot of praise. That's a whole lot of saving lives and saving souls," the mayor said.

Throughout its history, Main Baptist has played a vital role in the development of Aurora's Black community, from the Reconstruction Era through the Civil Rights Movement and into modern times.