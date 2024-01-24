Aurora city worker Brian Moreno receives 'MVP Award' for heroic actions as man wielded gun

An Aurora city staff member has been honored for his heroic actions over the weekend when he helped secure guests at a warming center while a man threatened people with a gun.

City of Aurora Community Outreach Specialist Brian Moreno received the Mayor's MVP Award, which is the highest honor that can be given to a city staff member.

According to the city, Moreno witnessed the male suspect striking a person with a gun before pointing the weapon at other overnight guests. Moreno then called 911 and helped direct guests outside to safety.

"For those of who signed up for the military or to be a police officer, you expect at some point your life could be in danger while doing your job," Mayor Richard Irvin said to Moreno on Wednesday morning. "But when you are staffing the warming center, you don’t expect that. I only hope that we all would have the calm and professionalism you showed in handling the situation. You are valued and appreciated."

Brian Moreno and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin | Provided

On Jan. 20, around 7:40 p.m. police responded to the Aurora Transportation Center for a report of a man with a gun. Arriving officers located the suspect near the men's restroom. He was taken into custody and a firearm was found in his possession.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Eliahias Martinez of Aurora. He's been charged with the following:

Armed Violence (Class X felony)

Aggravated Battery/Public Place (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Battery/Deadly Weapon (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Assault with Laser Attached to Firearm (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 x 2 charges)

Moreno received a standing ovation from city executives and the chief of police, after being presented with the MVP Award.

"I am just blessed that we are all still here to share the story," said Moreno.