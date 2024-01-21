'Dangerous incident' involving armed man, warmer weather prompts closure of Aurora warming center

A "dangerous incident" at the City of Aurora's temporary warming center prompted its closure on Sunday, along with warmer temperatures.

The warming center only opens if temperatures fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, city officials say there was an "unfortunate and dangerous incident" that occurred at the warming center on Saturday night that helped lead to its closure.

"Based on the significant health and safety threat posed to ATC visitors, commuters, and staff, the decision was made to close the warming center abruptly…," city officials said. "This last incident was the most serious among the more than 50 that occurred at the Aurora Transportation Center since last Monday."

Aurora police say 18-year-old Eliahias Martinez was near the men's restroom inside the warming center pointing a gun at several people before officers arrived.

He was also seen striking another man with his hands and the firearm, authorities say.

Martinez has since been charged with the following by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office:

Armed Violence (Class X felony)

Aggravated Battery/Public Place (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Battery/Deadly Weapon (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Assault with Laser Attached to Firearm (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 x 2 charges

City officials say the dangerous incidents at the warming center are "endangering the lives of warming center guests and city staff, as well as public commuters."

The warming center remained open in the last week as bitter cold temperatures and wintry weather spread across the Aurora area.

Anyone who is in need of a warming center in Aurora can go to the Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday night, located at 14 N. May Street, for shelter and assistance.

The center will stay open through Monday morning.