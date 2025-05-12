Aurora chiropractor charged with sexual abuse of two boys in his care

The Brief Murtaza Hameed, 46 of Naperville, has been charged with sexually abusing two boys while in his care at his Aurora chiropractic office. The first incident happened in January, while the other was in 2016. He now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Cook County.



An Aurora chiropractor has been charged with sexually abusing two boys in his care.

What we know:

Murtaza Hameed, 46 of Naperville, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Murtaza Hameed, 46. (DuPage County State’s Attorney)

In January, the DuPage County Children's Center was informed by the Aurora Police of an alleged sexual assault of a minor at Hameed's office in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive. An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy received care from Hameed on January 11, when Hameed sexually abused him. When the boy returned home, he informed his father of the incident, who alerted the police.

During the investigation, police learned of a similar alleged incident in 2016 involving a 16-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

"This type of extremely disturbing behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law," said DuPage State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin. "I commend the young victim in this case for disclosing what allegedly happened to him."

What's next:

Hameed's next court appearance will be June 2.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information, should contact Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.