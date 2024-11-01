Aurora man convicted of sexually assaulting someone he knew: prosecutors

article

An Aurora man was convicted last week of sexually assaulting someone he knew in 2022.

Ricardo Lemos, 42, was found guilty of criminal sexual assault on Oct. 24, according to prosecutors.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on July 2, 2022, when Lemos provided cocaine to the victim and then assaulted them while they were unable to give consent.

Lemos now faces a potential prison sentence ranging from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 20.