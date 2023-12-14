Aurora man pleads guilty to stabbing his girlfriend's 17-year-old sister to death

An Aurora man was sentenced to 44 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl to death.

Jose J. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing that happened on the morning of August 4, 2022.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office say they will not be releasing the identity of the victim out of respect for her family.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez the victim and the victim’s older sister shared a residence along with four others in the 900 block of Lebanon Street in Aurora.

Jose Gonzalez (Kane County State's Attorney)

Gonzalez entered the victim’s bedroom and there was a fight. He then stabbed the victim three times, killing her. He was in a relationship with the victim’s older sister and was on parole at the time.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says Gonzalez must register as a Violent Offender Against Youth, according to Illinois Law.

He must serve the full 44-year sentence, but he will receive credit for 496 days served in the Kane County jail.